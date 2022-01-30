Ste Madeleine man jailed for gun, ammo

A Ste Madeleine man, found with two rounds of ammunition in his pants pockets as well as a loaded gun with six more rounds of ammunition in his car, has been jailed.

Martin Harripersad, of Third Street, appeared virtually before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Friday and pleaded guilty to both charges.

For having the gun, Prince sentenced him to 18 months’ hard labour and 12 months’ hard labour for the ammunition.

The court heard that around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, PC Singh and other officers from the Gran Couva police station were on mobile patrol along Main Road Gran Couva.

On reaching near Hill Top Bar, Singh saw Harripersad sitting in the driver’s seat of white a Nissan B-14 parked in front of the premises.

Harripersad looked at the officers and quickly turned his head away.

The police searched him and found in his front right-side pants pocket two rounds of .38 ammunition. Police searched the car and found on the floor of the left side back seat, a revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.

PC Singh charged him with having a gun and eight rounds of ammunition.

W/Sgt Hope-Awong prosecuted.