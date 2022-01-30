Sick of being sick

Very often I have a bit of a cough. But then I don’t. I keep thinking I have a fever, just not one that any medical instrument can detect. And if I hear that someone has a runny nose or a back pain, I immediately start to think I too am experiencing the same thing.

Fortunately, each episode lasts about a minute and I soon realise I am quite well.

Funny thing, though, a few people I know are going through the same thing. We think we have a sort of covid19-inspired hypochondria.

These days it’s hard to differentiate between hypochondria and good sense. What with new strains of (or new information about) covid19, plus the lingering effects of older versions, it’s a rare conversation that does not involve the sniffles, snuffles, aches, itches, pains, and all things that fall in the overarching category of blah.

But that is now. This now that has been with us for two years. There was a time before now, and there is also a parallel universe in which we have to contend with All Other Ills, just like we did pre-covid19.

It’s possible that no one is a hypochondriac any more, for two reasons. One is that we do need to be more aware, truly hyper-vigilant, about our health. Yesterday’s trifling cold is today’s possible new covid case.

The other, less dire reason, is the name has changed.

With the name change came a neat little shift and sift to separate two confusingly overlapping but different conditions. We are now meant to speak of illness anxiety disorder or health anxiety disorder (same difference), or somatic symptom disorder (different-different), not hypochondria.

With somatic symptom disorder, there is real presentation of illness, but the preoccupation with it is disproportionate to the suffering. Even if a medical diagnosis cannot be found, the patient is really experiencing something not-good; they are not imagining it.

Of illness anxiety disorder I suspect we all have stories. We all have a friend who thinks every sneeze means pneumonia, everything sore is likely to reveal some horrific skeletal damage, every headache is a tumour.

You may want to have a think about whether or not you are said friend. People have a way of displaying a keen knowledge of others while being completely oblivious about themselves.

But you know this illness anxiety disorder. It’s different from the complaints of the elderly or the chronically infirm. Even if it seems exaggerated to you (you the hale and hearty) their preoccupation with their health problems is likely well-earned.

With sufferers of illness anxiety disorder, that preoccupation is very present, but it hinges on small or non-existent symptoms. They are also tireless in their desire to talk about it. Internet research about these real or imagined problems fuels their days.

Because they believe that what is wrong with them is a medical problem – that is to say, a problem of the body, not the mind – it is medical responders who tend to see them long before psychiatric ones. They may visit multiple doctors looking for a satisfactory explanation and leave all of them feeling just hard done by.

Because what they are hoping to confirm is unlikely to be there. And because the medical practitioner can see no reason why the patient would think it should be there, there’s a lot of “They’re-not-taking-me-seriously.”

On the topic of care, I found it significant and surprising that illness anxiety sufferers fall into two categories. The care-seeking type goes to the doctors, asks to run tests, is willing to endure all sorts of investigative procedures.

The care-avoidant type shuns that world. Doctors and tests cause them even more anxiety. They don’t trust the doctors or the institutions. Maybe they are already inclined to think no one takes them seriously.

With illness anxiety disorder the worry is not whether or not a person is actually unwell.

They must be in some sort of distress as it is. They spend all their time thinking about how they might be afflicted. They are terrified of catching something. They stay away from normal life because they think they are ill, or, if not, then they will definitely pick up some vile bug from going out.

No, the real worry is not wellness vs unwellness, it’s the time and quality of life that is compromised. All those things they think they can’t do. All that time feeling like something is wrong and no one pays it any mind.

Remember to talk to your doctor or therapist if you want to know more about what you read here. In many cases, there’s no single solution or diagnosis to a mental health concern. Many people suffer from more than one condition.