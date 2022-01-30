Particiants get set for Sunday's Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon will be held, on Sunday.

TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis and his group of supporters will walk from St Mary’s Junction in Freeport to Whitehall around the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Lewis has been walking the marathon annually to raise funds for the Athlete Welfare and Preparation fund.

The walkers will begin at 2 am and the runners at 4 am.

Veteran runner Curtis Cox is expected to be among the runners making the 26.2-mile trek. The runners will complete a four-lap circuit in Chaguaramas and other runners can complete the marathon virtually.

Jeffrey Edwards of the Futsal Association of TT said, “We just completed the TT Olympic Committee’s virtual marathon – yes we did it here in London.”

Edwards wished those attempting the marathon on Sunday luck including Lewis.

This year’s event will pay tribute to former sports broadcaster Anthony Harford, who died last year.