Off-duty officers nab cable thieves in Tabaquite

File photo.

Members of a recently formed group in Tabaquite kept their word about being on the lookout for criminals. On Saturday, two off-duty law enforcement officers captured two cable thieves.

A police report said the suspects, a 21-year-old unemployed man from Picton, and a barber, 28, from Biche, were stealing cables owned by the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT).

Police said a member of the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG) and Cpl Ali, of the Traffic and Highway Branch in Port of Spain, got an anonymous tip-off about men cutting lines at the Tabaquite Main Road.

The two off-duty officers responded and intercepted a car at Diaz Road at about 5.20 am.

The officers held two, and two others escaped into nearby bushes.

The suspects were handed over to the Gran Couva police station, and TSTT personnel were contacted.

Residents reported that people were stealing cable lines on Friday, but when the police responded and set up a roadblock, no one was held.

Police said it is possible that the suspects are the same as the day before.

After the January 15 murder of Davidson Jeremy, 31, residents have been working together encouraging people to be on the lookout for criminals. They are also on the alert for residents who are helping criminals.

Jeremy, of Motta Trace, Tabaquite, was gunned down by a man wearing a wig at the front of a supermarket in the area. No one has been arrested.

Four days after the murder, the NSSOG officer caught a group of men who had attempted a break-in at a mini-mart and handed them over to Gran Couva police.

A series of break-ins and larceny offences have been reported in the past few weeks.

Members of the community group have been warning criminals to stay away.