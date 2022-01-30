Eli Dhaniram-Gopaul, 8, discovers passion for drawing

Eli Dhaniram-Gopaul with one of his pencil drawings. He says he was inspired by his 12-year-old uncle to start sketching. - AYANNA KINSALE

Keeping children occupied during the pandemic has been a difficult task for many parents. Some are lucky to have used this time to discover their passions.

Eight-year-old Eli Dhaniram-Gopaul is well on his way to becoming a seasoned professional in the fine art industry. The standard two student of Sevilla Private Primary School has been drawing and improving his skill every day for the last year.

Speaking with Newsday Kids at his home in McBean, Couva, Eli said he started drawing after being inspired by his 12-year-old uncle who also draws.

He said he was not satisfied with his first drawing so he started looking at tutorials on YouTube which has helped him to develop his skill.

The young artist said he is also heavily inspired by fictional, Marvel comic character Miles Morales. Miles Morales is one of the characters known as Spider-Man. He likes drawing Spider-Man because he can do flips and shoots webs. He said, "I also like to draw Venom because that's Spider-Man's enemy."

Eli has been attending online school at home for the last two years.

He said, "I have to do online school because of the pandemic. The virus is really bad and it is killing people so it isn't safe."

The left-handed artist said his family has been a great support. He said his aunt Karina Dhaniram gifted him art supplies for his birthday in December. His parents and grandparents were there to support and encourage him during an interview with Newsday Kids.

Eli's preferred medium is pencil, but he is able to draw with crayons too. His favourite colour is blue.

Asked if he likes school, Eli said, "What's the point of going if I know everything already?"

His favourite subject is PE because he gets to run around and play. Eli said he isn't too fond of mathematics because the work is sometimes difficult. His class teacher, Miss Sant is his favourite teacher.

He prefers to do online school because he gets to spend more time relaxing and playing with his toys and little brother Enzo. Eli is the elder of two siblings.

On career goals, Eli said, "When I grow up I want to be rich."

When he's not doing his school-work or drawing Eli spends his time playing basketball, skateboarding and playing on his iPad. He is an avid football fan who backs the Manchester United team.

His favourite things to draw are superheroes and animals. Eli is working on a comic-book, picture-based story for children. He said he's only just started the project and does not have an end date in mind.

His most recent drawing is a headshot of Mirabel from the movie Encanto.

Giving advice to others who wish to better their art skills he said, "I would tell other kids like me who want to draw well to colour in one direction, do not stop and start going all over the place, that is how your drawings will look messy."