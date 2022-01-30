Cops meet with DPP over 10-year-old Arima boy's shooting death

Christian Liverpool -

Homicide detectives were expected to meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Sunday to discuss whether an Arima man will be charged for the death of ten-year-old Christian Liverpool.

Liverpool was shot and killed at his Bellamy Street,police

Cocorite Road, Arima, home on Thursday night.

Police are trying to determine whether he was shot by accident or whether it was intentional.

A 38-year-old relative was held in relation to the shooting and was interviewed on Saturday.

Sources said investigators were expected to meet with the DPP to decide what charges if any would be laid against the relative.

As of Friday morning, the circumstances surrounding Liverpool's death were unclear as the detained relative claimed he also wounded behind his calf when the gun was fired.

A Smith and Wesson pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was seized at the family's home.

Investigators said the serial number of the pistol was filed off.