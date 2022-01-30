'Braveboy' shot dead in his bed

Police are probing the murder of a 33-year-old Barataria man on Saturday morning.

Investigators said Kareem Bailey aka "Braveboy" was in the room of his Granado Street, Sawmill Avenue, Barataria home, at around 9.30 am when he was shot by a gunman.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw Bailey bleeding and called the police.

Police from the Morvant CID and homicide investigators went to the house with a district medical officer who declared Bailey dead.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for Bailey's murder.

Last Monday a 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded while in the yard of his home on Granado Street, Sawmill Avenue.