Body dumped in St Anns river

File photo

Police are trying to identify the body of a man who was found in a river in St Anns on Sunday morning.

Police said they received a report of a body wrapped in garbage bags on the riverbed under a bridge on Fondes Amandes Road, St Anns, at around 11.30 pm and went to the area.

The man who is of African descent and slim built appeared to be in his mid to late twenties.

Newsday visited the area after the body was removed and saw where it was found which was littered with dried leaves, branches and bushes.

Sources said officers from the Fire Service Rescue unit were originally asked for help in removing the body from the riverbed but was later cancelled when police were able to remove it.

Investigators suspect the man was killed elsewhere and dumped in the area because of the forested area and low traffic.

One resident who asked not to be named said he also suspected the man was not from the area and was dumped there by his killers.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.