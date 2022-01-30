Back on track: Athletes thankful for NAAA series

Neon Wolves' Aaron Antoine lands his jump in the Boys U20 long jump, at the NAAA preparation meet, on Saturday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

JUNIOR track and field athletes are grateful to compete again after the Government’s safe zone return to play proposal took effect on Monday.

On January 23, in a Ministry of Sport and Community Development media release it was revealed that national governing bodies and sport serving bodies can host sporting events for fully vaccinated athletes and officials.

Fully vaccinated fans can attend outdoor events at 50 per cent capacity and indoor events at 25 per cent capacity.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAA) did not waste time in organizing an event. Saturday was the first day of the NAAA Track and Field series three at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

It gave athletes the chance to assess their level of readiness for upcoming events.

The events over the next six weeks will be primarily geared towards junior athletes preparing for the CARIFTA trials from March 12-13.

The 2022 CARIFTA Games will be held in Jamaica from April 16-18.

It has been a quiet time for local sport since March 2020 because of the covid19 pandemic.

Aaron Antoine is one athlete elated to get the opportunity to match his progress among his peers again.

Antoine of Neon Wolves was one of two athletes in the boys Under-20 long jump. He recorded an effort of 6.94 metres to finish on top.

“I am thankful for anything we could get to be honest,” Antoine said.

He was hoping meets would have resumed earlier, but enjoyed the extra time he had to prepare in training.

“I am glad we are finally able to come back out and display our talents and give it our best.”

Antoine, a student at Presentation College San Fernando, is eager to compete in more events ahead of the CARIFTA trials.

“I think that’s key…the adrenaline that you get is a lot more than (in) training, so you are able to perform at a higher level when you in competition.”

Antoine, who also competes in the high jump, is hoping to represent TT in both the long jump and high jump at the CARIFTA Games.

Terrell Coombs participated in the boys Under-20 javelin.

Coombs, who is also a sprinter, said, “It is refreshing to just come back out being home all the time (and) training.”

Coombs said the athletes can now look forward to events.

He was not pleased with his performance in the javelin, but was satisfied that he could compete again.

Coombs, who is a member of Neon Wolves and attends Presentation College Chaguanas, said the 100m is his strongest event.

Some of the events that were held were long jump, shot put, discus, high jump and javelin.

Tyrique Vincent (boys Under-17 long jump), Adriana Quamina (girls Under-17 discus), Hailey Lynch (girls Under-17 long jump) and Christopher Crawford (men’s discus/men’s shot put) were among the athletes who won events.

Day two of the NAAA Track and Field series will be held at Hasely Crawford Stadium on Sunday, from 10 am.