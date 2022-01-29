West Indies fall to UAE in Under-19 World Cup

United Arab Emirates batsman Aayan Afzal Khan plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup ninth place playoff semi-final match against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Friday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

WEST INDIES Under-19s were crushed by 82 runs against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup ninth place playoff semifinal at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday.

UAE recovered from a shaky start to score a competitive 224/9 in 50 overs. UAE were reduced to 76/7 in the 25th over with fast bowler Shiva Sankar leading the way for the West Indies grabbing three early wickets.

A 103-run seventh wicket partnership between Aayan Afzal Khan and Shival Bawa rescued the innings. The pair took the score to 179 in the 44th over when Bawa fell for 51. He faced 58 deliveries and struck five fours and two sixes.

Khan could not complete his century as he was the ninth batsman dismissed for 93 off 121 balls in the 49th over. His knock included 11 fours.

Sankar, a TT player, finished as the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3/31 in nine overs.

Nathan Edward grabbed 2/39 in eight overs and stand-in captain Matthew Nandu snatched 2/24 in seven overs.

Like UAE, West Indies lost wickets at the top of the order and were reduced to 32/4 in the 10th over.

Kevin Wickham and Rivaldo Clarke added 27 runs for the fifth wicket, before another collapse.

West Indies lost three wickets with the score on 59 and faced an uphill task with the scoreboard reading 59/7 in the 19th over. It was soon 72/9 and UAE were on the brink of victory.

Edward and Isai Thorne frustrated the UAE bowlers with a 70-run last wicket stand. Khan could not stay out of the action as he trapped Thorne leg before for 17 to wrap up the innings. Edward ended on 51 not out off 65 balls which included five fours.

West Indies will now play the losers of the Ireland-Zimbabwe match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Monday in the 11th place playoff, from 9 am. Ireland will face Zimbabwe at the Queen’s Park Oval from 9 am, on Saturday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 224/9 (50 overs) – Aayan Afzal Khan 93, Shival Bawa 51; Shiva Sankar 3/31, Nathan Edward 2/39, Matthew Nandu 2/24 vs WEST INDIES 142 (39.4 overs) – Nathan Edward 51 not out; Dhruv Parashar 4/30, Jash Giyanani 3/21. United Arab Emirates won by 82 runs.