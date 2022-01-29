Tributes pour in for electrocuted CCC coordinator

A TTEC worker examines the flag pole that touched an overhead line causing the death of Stuart Charles and injuries to Frederick Dennie, Bevon Hercules and Shane Sonnylal at the Civilian Conservation Corps site in Chaguanas on Friday. - Photo Lincoln Holder

As tributes pour in for Stuart Charles, the 58-year-old man electrocuted at his work site at the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Chaguanas on Friday, people have been offering prayers for the recovery of three injured colleagues.

The survivors – Frederick Dennie, Bevon Hercules and Shane Sonnylal – were still hospitalised Saturday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

On Friday night, hours after the accident the CCC took to social media to pay tribute to Charles, who was recently appointed central regional co-ordinator. Charles, of La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz, was a former Defence Force member.

Dennie, a logistics officer, is said to be in critical condition. Hercules, a team commander, and Sonnylal, assistant team commander, are said to be stable.

A statement on CCC’s Facebook page said the four co-workers were repairing a flagpole at its central region where the pole touched high tension wires, causing their injuries.

Charles had four years’ service and helped hundreds of trainees with his easy-going, cool demeanour, the CCC said.

"He was truly a dedicated, determined and innovative individual and we have definitely lost a leader," it said.

On behalf of the programme director and staff, the CCC offered condolences to Charles’ family.

It added, "Also, we ask that everyone keeps the other affected staff members in your prayers."

The accident happened at around 12.30 pm Friday, at the compound on Lalla Street, where the pole came into contact with a 12,000-volt overhead line.

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings also offered condolences to Charles’ family and friends via a statement on Facebook.

"His unexpected passing has plunged the CCC, and by extension the Ministry, into mourning," his statement said.

Charles retired from the Defence Force in 2014 as a warrant officer (class I), before he joined the CCC as a team commander. The statement said he was promoted to detachment commander and then central regional co-ordinator in 2021.

Cummings acknowledged Charles’ contribution to the holistic development of young people through his commitment and dedication to improving those from the central region.

"He was indeed a true patriot and his passion and enthusiasm for youth development would surely be remembered," Cummings said.

TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) general manager Kelvin Ramsook, officials, as well as representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Agency visited the scene on Friday. Ramsook intends to appoint a committee to investigate the accident.

The commission urged the public to be cautious when working near power lines.

When doing construction, picking fruit or trimming trees, the commission advises that people keep bamboo rods, ladders, scaffolding, roof beams, oversized material of any type, and body parts at least 15 feet from electricity poles and lines.

TTEC also suggested that people contact the authority for a temporary disconnection to work safely before doing any work close to overhead lines or the point of connection to your home or before digging near underground lines.