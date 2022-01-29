Tobago's covid19 deaths now 230

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 deaths are now 230 after an unvaccinated person died from complications associated with the virus overnight Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said there are now nine new cases in Tobago and 458 active cases.

The division reported 28 people are currently hospitalised, seven of whom are fully vaccinated and 21 unvaccinated. There are 5, 890 recovered patients.