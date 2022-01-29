Shameful Carnival by Govt

THE EDITOR: It is shameful that the Government would see it fit to stage Carnival events, but yet the children of the nation stay home from school.

What is more important? To see to the good health, education and well-being of our children or allowing adults to go forth to tap their toes and gyrate?

We are losing or have lost a generation of children from the academic world as they have not had access to remote learning or simply found it too difficult to keep up. What will become of these children in ten years’ time? They will be unemployed and unemployable.

Has no one in the Education Ministry seen or heard the pleas of psychologists, pediatricians and parents who are desperate to get their children back into school?

The education of the children is for life, while one night’s entertainment is a moment of gratification.

Can we not as a nation get our priorities right?

JOYCE HENDERSON

Diego Martin