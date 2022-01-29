Pray, fast on Carnival days

THE EDITOR: I humbly but strongly urge the leaders of the Body of Christ to mobilise their members and with a united effort and one accord make the two Carnival days a time of prayer, fasting and repentance for this nation.

What our country needs more than prayer is more prayers. Whether Carnival is held in “safe zones” or “unsafe zones,” virtually or physical or whatever, it will still remain a gross insult and abomination to Almighty God.

Permit me to corroborate what I said above by pointing you to the Word of God, which states in Galatians chapter 5, verse 21…persons who indulge in works of the flesh shall not inherit the kingdom of God. One of these is revellings – and Carnival is revelry.

Think about it.

GERTRUDE EDWARDS

Tacarigua