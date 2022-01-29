Mix-up with my son’s name also

THE EDITOR: It was with anger that I read the case of Latoiya Moses and her son, Stephon, who underwent the wrong surgery because of a mix-up with his name. It shows the lackadaisical attitude of the staff regarding clients’ names and the other information which they provide. It also brought back memories of my experience, although there were no serious consequences at that time.

A few years ago I rushed my teenage son, who has two middle names, to the Couva Health Facility. The nurse recorded his second middle name on his ID Card as his first name on his medical notes. In the rush we did not notice it until we arrived by ambulance at the San Fernando General Hospital.

I pointed out the error to the clerk at the hospital who claimed she could not change it even though we presented his ID Card. She added that she always thought that the final name that appeared on an ID card was the first name. Unbelievable! If she could not read an ID Card, how many names did she get wrong on medical notes?

Throughout our traumatic stay at the Accident and Emergency Department (that is another story!) I tried to get the staff to rectify the error but their hubris would not allow them to take any advice. I was seen as an irritant. One nurse even told me, “Ent is one of his names, so what?” She had no clue of the potential medical and legal consequences of having a wrong name on the medical notes.

By the following morning we refused to leave unless my son’s correct name was placed on the medical records. They even tried to shame me into thinking that I did not know his correct name. Eventually a nurse grudgingly and angrily wrote his first name in tiny letters above his middle name.

Nothing has changed because when I went for my covid19 vaccine in 2021 they wrote my middle names on the vaccination card. I had to make them correct it. The employees do not seem to understand the inconvenience and possible serious consequences that their flippancy may cause.

Moses, do not blame yourself. Each person who did not check your son’s name is to blame. Even if you had raised the issue, they may have ignored you and tried to make you believe they knew better. I hope that things turn out well for you and your son.

TARA RAHAMUT

Chaguanas