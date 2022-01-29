Grief counselling for family of 10-year-old boy shot in head

Schoolboy Christian Liverpool, ten, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in his Arima home on Thursday. -

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian said the family of a 10-year-old boy who died from a single gunshot to the head in Arima will get counselling through the Ministry of Social Development.

Morris-Julian said on Saturday she knew the boy, Christian Liverpool, as he had on occasions visited her office to meet a staff member.

Liverpool was shot at his home at Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, around 8 pm on Thursday. The circumstances of the shooting is under investigation and a relative has been detained for questioning. Police recovered a pistol and eight round of ammunition.

Morris-Julian said the death of the boy, a student of the Arima New Government Primary School, had left the community in shock and grief.

When Newsday revisited the scene on Saturday, residents and family members were still in tears over the boy's death.

According to several residents, the MP assisted in getting the suspect to surrender to the police.

Family members said described Liverpool as "a good youth man" who loved wanted to fix model planes.

Acting principal of Arima New Government Primary School Geoffrey Coa described Liverpool as ¨a very quiet child, because of circumstances he wasn't doing as well as he could have. It took him a long time to get a device for online learning. He was a very nice child and I had no issues with him. He will be thoroughly missed. The class teacher took it kind of hard. The same sentiments were expressed by all the other teachers who would have taught him. It's really tragic. Sorry to lose him at such a young tender age."

Inquiries are ongoing into the boy's death.