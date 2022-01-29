England level T20 series 2-2 against West Indies

Moeen Ali (R) of England and Kieron Pollard (L) of West Indies are seen at the end of the 4th T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. - CWI Media

ENGLAND levelled the five-match Betway T20 series against West Indies 2-2 with a 34-run victory in the fourth match at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Saturday.

England scored a healthy 193/6 in 20 overs with Moeen Ali destroying the West Indies bowlers.

He scored 63 off 28 balls to guide England to the competitive total.

England were not in a position to post 190-odd after being 97/3 in the 13th over.

Ali cracked one four and seven sixes to swing the match in England’s favour.

Earlier in the innings, Jason Roy hit 52 off 42 deliveries and James Vince made 34 off 26. Roy and Vince were the second and third batsmen dismissed in back-to-back overs, before Ali took charge.

Fast bowler Jason Holder grabbed three wickets, but conceded 44 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, West Indies made a commanding start primarily because of Kyle Mayers.

Mayers and Brandon King put on 64 for the first wicket inside eight overs, before three quick wickets slowed down their progress.

Mayers was the first to go for 40 off 23 balls (two fours/four sixes). He was followed by King (26) and Rovman Powell (five) to leave West Indies 78/3 after 10.4 overs.

Despite some impressive power hitting from Holder West Indies did not get close to the target ending on 159/5 in 20 overs.

Holder struck 36 off 24 deliveries. Ali had a solid performance with the ball grabbing 2/28 in four overs.

The fifth and deciding match will be played at Kensington Oval at 4 pm, on Sunday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 193/6 (20 overs) – Moeen Ali 63, Jason Roy 52, James Vince 34; Jason Holder 3/44 vs WEST INDIES 159/5 (20 overs) – Kyle Mayers 40, J Holder 36; M Ali 2/28. England won by 34 runs.