Education policy consultations begin Monday

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the launch of the YTEPP Institute of Culinary Arts, Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas. The ministry begins its consultations on education on Monday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Education Ministry will begin the second phase of its national consultation on education policy.

A release said the consultation’s virtual roll out under the theme, Education: The Passport to the Future, will begin on Monday and end on February 9.

The consultation will be a mix of live broadcasts on TTT, and livestreams on Facebook via @tttliveonline and @MoEdutt. The national population will also have the opportunity to share their views and comments by calling in during the live broadcasts, submitting their comments via moe.gov.tt/nce2022, or via WhatApp on 776-0440, the release said.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian said they were grateful to the group of stakeholders who participated in the first phase of consultations that took place last month.

Gadsby-Dolly said, “Having the views of our key stakeholders and the general public is critical. Consultation is an important part of the policy-making process, as it ensures transparency and allows for the widest possible range of views, opinions and recommendations to be incorporated into the final decisions.

"As the nation moves forward towards the finalization of the Education Policy 2022-27, we must provide our students with the passport to the life they deserve in the future; education is that passport."

The strategic areas to be discussed in the national consultation will include, equity in quality education; curriculum reform; technical and vocational education and training; revitalization; the education act; digital transformation; the transition of learners; enabling student success; and human resource development.