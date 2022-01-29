Djennicia Francis crowned Ms Sugar and Energy in virtual pageant

Ms Sugar and Energy 2021 Djennicia Francis, centre with 2nd runner up Renecia Britto, left , and 1st runner up Jada Romeo, after being crowned at the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce building, in Couva on Saturday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Djennicia Francis has been crowned the 2021 Miss Sugar and Energy beauty queen.

The show, held in November, was part of the once-grand Sugar and Energy Festival, which had been on a hiatus for nine years.

Copping the second prize was Renecia Britto, 25, followed by Jada Romeo, 22.

The results were announced on Saturday at a prize-giving ceremony held at the Couva/Point Lisas Chambers of Commerce headquarters, in Couva.

Francis is an author, life coach, educator, and singer.

Other participants were Shanice Joseph, 22, Jemima Reed, 19, and Jessica Darsan,17. Darsan, a student of the Carapichaima East Secondary School, won the Miss Princess title.

The contestants were adjudged by Nikita Samlal, Daniella Walcott, Samantha Rampersad, Karisa Bislal and Sean Paul, all of whom have competed in various pageants. Paul, the only male judge, represents Trinidad and Tobago in the Mr Supranational 2022.

The chamber, in collaboration with the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation and WI Lifestyle Magazine, a Caribbean-based magazine in Couva, hosted the three-day festival in November.

The festival consisted of three virtual segments – queen show, talent night (concert) and a tour of the Wild Fowl Trust at Pointe-a-Pierre.

On winning the title, Francis said she felt honoured, adding it was not only the first virtual version of the show but also her first virtual pageant.

Since 2013, she has been competing in beauty shows. She has won several competitions, including the Chaguanas Borough Corporation queen show and the Miss Carnavale competition in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

"It was a brand-new experience, and I think that (organiser) Kyle Grant and others handled this project quite well, seeing that they are people who are stepping into a new frontier. They set the stage for what our future should look like. I had a great time," Francis told Sunday Newsday.

"I am accustomed to pageants in which we (participants) go places or spend time with each other or be in the same competition. I still had to connect with my audience, although there was not any while taping."

"We got to choose wherever it is we wanted to do our taping. I did my gown segment and introductory video at my church, the Flaming Word Ministries," Francis said.

"Today is the first day we met everyone in person. We met online and trained online."

Chamber president Mukesh Ramsingh, who attended the ceremony, said the festival had to be scaled down owing to the pandemic. Traditionally, the festival had a street parade, sports activities, art exhibitions and other events.

"Just keeping the festival alive virtually is a stepping stone for when we (organisers) get the opportunity to go back out in the streets," Ramsingh said.

"I applaud Kyle (Grant) and his team for putting together this event and reminding others that life has to go on in some way or fashion. We want to try our best to not think about the pandemic anymore," Ramsingh said.

The festival which started in 1997, honours the contributions made by people in the energy and sugarcane industries. The sugarcane industry dominated Couva and environs until the closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd in 2003.