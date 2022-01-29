Brasso Seco gardener killed, body found in Aripo

File photo.

Villagers of the rural district of Brasso Seco were jolted from their beds on Saturday by rapid gunfire and later found a gardener dead about 300 metres from the community centre on Paria Main Road.

The dead man was identified as Sean Wong, 52, who resided in the village and earned a living by planting and selling bananas, one villager said.

The villager said around 6.30 am, he heard about 20 gunshots and the unusual sound startled people who were just getting off their beds. Police from the Blanchisseuse and Arima station responded but the man's body remained on the roadway for several hours before a doctor was summoned to officially declare him dead.

Wong was reportedly on his way to a village shop when he was shot and his attacker/s escaped in a car which could have gone to Arima or La Fillette or through a trial leading to Lopinot, the villager said.

Meanwhile, police are continuing investigations into the discovery of a semi-nude body that was found dumped off the road in the Heights of Aripo on Saturday.

Police were unable to identify the corpse or the gender immediately and are seeking the assistance of the public.