6 held, two guns seized in Santa Cruz, Carenage raids

The AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition found at Blackford Street, Santa Cruz. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Police arrested six men and seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition found in separate raids in Santa Cruz and Carenage on Thursday.

Officers found an AR-15 assault rifle and 60 rounds of 5.56 ammunition off Blackford Street, Santa Cruz and detained four men in the district for offences of shooting.

In Carenage, officers found a pistol at the home of a suspect and a Venezuelan national living illegally in the country for the past two years.

The Santa Cruz operation included Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman, Sgt Mitchell and members of the North-Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit, the Santa Cruz Criminal Investigations Department, the Santa Cruz Police Station, the Northeastern Division Task Force and Northeastern Division Coastal Patrol Unit.

While the Carenage raid was done by officers of the Carenage Police, the North Division’s Special Intelligence Unit, the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team, the Guard and Emergency Branch, the North Division Gang Unit, the Canine Unit, the Costal and Riverine Unit, the Special Operations Response Team and the North Central Task Force-West