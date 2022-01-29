5.2 tremor shakes parts of Trinidad and Tobago

A graphic issued by the UWI Seismic Research Unit depicting the location of the earthquake which occurred at 9.40 am on Saturday. -

An earthquake at the shallow depth of 10 kilometre shook parts of Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday morning but so far there are no reports of any damage.

According to information posted by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Unit the tremor measuring 5.2 magnitude occurred at 9.40 am between the islands of Trinidad and Tobago.

The unit said the quake took place about 35 km west southwest of Scarborough and 57 km northeast of the eastern borough of Arima.

Some people who felt the tremor said on social media that the quake only lasted a few seconds.