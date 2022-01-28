Woman, man held for attempted robbery in Freeport

Central Division police arrested a 24-year-old woman and a man in connection with a report of an assault with intent to rob in Freeport on Thursday.

Police said the victim, 40, was trying to park his Isuzu pickup van around 12.30 pm at Uquire Road, where he saw a dark-coloured Toyota Axio car parking behind him.

The victim reported two gunmen got out of the car and tried to get into his van. He became fearful for his life and reversed his van, which collided with the car.

The gunmen tried to get back into the car, but the victim collided with the Axio for a second time.

The gunmen ran towards the Solomon Hochoy Highway, where they got into another car, which drove off.

Freeport police were alerted and found a woman in the driver’s seat of the Axio. They also found that the car had a false registration number.

Morvant CID officers later found a white Nissan Tiida car, believed to be the getaway car, and detained a 31-year-old Morvant man.

Investigations are ongoing.