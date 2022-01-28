Water options

THE EDITOR: The Water and Sewage Authority has improved its customer service, particularly online interactions and for making requests for truck-borne water. This is very transparent and as such customers can see the status of their requests without making enquiries via a different medium.

Water supply, however, is sporadic and even when there is water the pressure is so low it is not possible to fill tanks.

Six days and counting without water at Second Street, San Juan, so I am pondering two options: relocating to wherever there is water (close to the sea), or investing in desalination.

SEL THOMAS

via e-mail