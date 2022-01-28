Tobago's covid19 death toll now 229

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 229 after two people – one fully vaccinated and the other unvaccinated – died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said there are now 37 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 450 active cases.

The division reported 33 people are currently hospitalised, ten of whom are fully vaccinated and 23 unvaccinated. There are 5, 890 recovered patients.