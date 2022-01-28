The Shelter's Charity Golf Tournament tees off on Sunday

The Shelter’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament tees off at St Andrew’s Golf Club in Moka, Maraval on Sunday from 8am.

Over 30 teams, including two junior squads, have already registered for the tourney’s fourth edition.

The Shelter is a safe house for victims of domestic abuse. The tournament is one of its main fundraisers. This year’s edition features a record number of participants.

All mandatory covid19 protocols will be adhered to before, during and after the tournament. Organisers have designated ten-minute intervals between groups to maintain social distancing.

When each team completes the course, they must submit their respective scorecards to the club. Scores will then be tallied and e-mailed to contestants, who will receive their prizes at a later date.

No post-tournament prize-giving ceremony will be held, to avoid public congregation

The Shelter chairman Colin Mitchell said this event is crucial to aid the daily operations of the safe house.

“The purpose of the tournament is because raising funds is critical for the Shelter, because we only get a subvention of $7,500 per month from the government. But we cost about two times that per month just to operate.

“We also just completed a $2 million renovation on the Shelter. Everything is now brand new, including a state-of-the-art online learning facility and very top-of-the-line stuff for our women and children.

“We’re trying to get a larger subvention and more support from the government. The private sector is good to us, but we spend a lot of time fundraising when we can be really be devoting more time to helping rehabilitate the women and children.”