Should gaysbe allowed to give blood?

THE EDITOR: Prior to donating blood for the Blood Bank at EWMSC, I was asked by the phlebotomist: “Have you ever had sexual intercourse with a man?”

I said, “Nooooo!”

TT has a lifetime ban on blood donations for gay men. Is this science or discrimination?

Any person – male, female, in-between, bi, straight, or gay – is at risk of becoming HIV positive. This has nothing to do with sexual orientation and gender.

The phlebotomist informed me after donating a pint that in addition to medical check-ups, all blood samples are tested for viruses like HIV, hepatitis B or C. Given the covid19 pandemic and the emergency room, she mentioned that blood transfusions are lifesaving, hence the frequent shortage.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. Gays donating blood can save lives. Access to equality can save lives. Like everything at the pharmacy, there are risks. However, the benefits for the donor and recipient far outweigh them.

TT, is it time to drop this homophobia and consider the science?

KENDELL KARAN

