Rovman Powell credits improvement against wrist-spin after T20 century

Rovman Powell of West Indies hits 6 during the 3rd T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday. - (CWI MEDIA)

WEST INDIES batsman Rovman Powell has credited an improvement against wrist-spin after he scored his maiden T20 International century against England, at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Wednesday.

Powell slammed 107 off 53 balls, with four fours and ten sixes, as the West Indies whipped England by 20 runs to take a 2-1 series lead in the five-match contest.

Asked, during a post-game interview on the Cricket West Indies social media channel, about how he improved his technique against back-of-the-arm spin, Powell replied, "It's just doing some research.

"All great players of spin do three things, either they advance down the wicket, they sweep or they use the crease very well. I (decided) within the last few months that I would incorporate two of them into my game, I'd start to sweep and I'd start to advance down the wicket a little bit more. I think that showed (on Wednesday)."

Powell joined Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis as the only West Indians to score a T20 International hundred.

"It means a lot," said Powell, who was recalled to the T20 International side as a replacement for captain Kieron Pollard for the tour of Pakistan in December. "For the last six or seven months, I had it tough, not scoring a lot of runs. It's good for me to get an opportunity (on Wednesday) and I'd take it."

Powell has been in-and-out of the West Indies limited-overs teams for the past five years.

"I hope it's a breakthrough international performance," he said. "It's just for me now to go back to the drawing board, think about the stuff that I did right and hopefully I can replicate it (on) Saturday."

The final pair of matches in the series will take place at Kensington Oval this weekend.

Powell said, "It's very important that we try our best to close it out on Saturday and, on Sunday, it's just for us to turn up and enjoy."