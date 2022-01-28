Pastorsignoring the facts

THE EDITOR: Amazing how pastors are calling for the Government to stop the vax programme when the prevailing science and statistical evidence show the jabs are safe and, as expected, have proven to be very effective at preventing hospitalisation and death, especially among the elderly.

Why are respectable pastors ignoring facts and clinging to anti-vax peddlers? Comparing TT to Africa where the average age is 29 is dangerously misleading.

When someone can get you to believe their crap, they can get you to do stuff that is against even your own interest. See “The Donald” and the big lie, and the talking snake. See recruits from TT going to fight for ISIS and taking their children along.

The level of reasoning shown by some of our leaders in unions, religion, politics and also Joe Public is alarming. We are supposed to be a highly literate nation.

Austria, with 70 per cent of the population vaccinated, is still about to implement a mandatory vaccination programme.

Wake up already, geez! Lives are at stake.

KIRT MCCALL

Las Lomas