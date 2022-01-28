Nine Canada Under-19 cricketers test positive for covid19

Chris Tetley -

TWO plate competition matches at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup have been cancelled after nine Canada players tested positive for covid19.

The players will now undertake a period of isolation where their welfare will be monitored by the event medical team.

An ICC media release on Friday, said, "As a consequence, the Canadian team has insufficient available players to be able to take any further part in the event. Canada’s plate playoff semifinal with Scotland on 29 January (Saturday) is cancelled and in accordance with the playing conditions Scotland will progress to the 13th/14th playoff as a result of having a better net run rate than Canada from all matches played in the event. The 15th/16th playoff that would have featured Canada against either Uganda or Papua New Guinea will also not take place."

ICC head of events Chris Tetley, said, “We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel two ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup games due to covid19 at this stage of the event. We were expecting to see some positive cases throughout the event and to date these have been managed in accordance with our biosafety plan without impacting on fixtures. However with so many players from the Canadian team testing positive it will not be possible to stage these games.

“The players are now self-isolating and will receive full support from the event medical team under the guidance of the bio-safety advisory group.”

Other players tested positive earlier in the tournament including West Indies and India players.

CANCELLED MATCHES

Saturday - Canada v Scotland, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Sunday - 15th/16th Play-Off, Brian Lara Cricket Academy