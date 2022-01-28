Nalis Tale-A-Thon winners get prizes

Triston Palmer, Nestle’s brand activation manager, left, Sheranna Gittens, Colin Gittens, Lisa Hastick-Cudjoe (who collected on behalf of her daughter, Monifa Cudjoe), Yaisa Hilaire and Debbie Goodman, manager corporate communications, Nalis. , , -

Winners of the National Library and Information System authority’s (Nalis) Spot a Christmas Tree competition were presented with their prizes of product hampers donated by Nestle Trinidad.

The competition was held during Nalis’ 13th Annual Celebrity Tale-A-Thon – Christmas Edition, which premiered on December 19 on its Facebook page and YouTube channel and was subsequently shown on television. Viewers were invited to indicate the number of times the stylised Christmas tree appeared on the screen during the programme. Those who counted correctly or came close without going over were awarded prizes, Nalis said in a media release.

The winners, Sheranna Gittens, Anaya Nandlal, Colin Gittens, Monifa Cudjoe and Yaisa Hilaire, collected their prizes on January 18 at Nalis, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

On hand to make the presentation were Triston Palmer, Nestle’s brand activation manager, and Debbie Goodman, manager, corporate communications at Nalis.

Palmer said for the second consecutive year, Nestle was thrilled to sponsor the competition held during the storytelling event, aimed at promoting the reading habit, the oral tradition, and vocabulary and listening skills, the release said.

Among the featured storytellers participating in the Tale-A-Thon – Christmas Edition were President Paula-Mae Weekes; Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister – communications Symon de Nobriga, media practitioners James Saunders, Jadee Sellier, Lisa Wickham, Karen Cozier-Phillip and Seigonie Mohammed; reigning Groovy Soca Monarch Jesse Stewart (College Boy Jesse); actor Anand Lawkaran; and author Coryn Clarke.