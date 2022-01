Man chased, shot in Belmont

A 54-year-old Belmont man was shot after a man chased him on Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened at Serraneau Road, Belmont at around 6.30 am.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and took the man to hospital, where he was treated for wounds to the right wrist and the right side of his chest.

Belmont CID are continuing enquiries.