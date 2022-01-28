Leukaemia patient Triston in more pain than before

CANCER FIGHTER: Triston Ramlochan, 13, puts on a brave face at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Tuesday. Ramlochan was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017. PHOTO COURTESY PARENTS -

Teenage leukaemia patient Triston Ramlochan continues to be in pain while warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC).

Speaking with the Newsday on Friday, Triston's father Ramdeo Ramlochan said it gets worse as the days pass.

He said, "He's on morphine, but as soon as it wears off my son is in excruciating pain."

Ramlochan said Triston is suffering from mucositis (where the mouth or gut is sore and inflamed) in addition to his body pains.

The family applied for Triston's passport on Wednesday and collected it on Friday.

Triston's doctors say he will need immunotherapy and a stem-cell transplant or cellular therapy to save his life. Neither is available in Trinidad and Tobago.

His family is raising funds for his treatment overseas, and Ramlochan said initially the response was better than they expected, but has slowed down considerably. Currently the only donations coming in are from their GoFundMe campaign, which Ramlochan said has not raised much over the past week.

Triston's family will only be able to book flights after they hear from the Children's Life Fund on hospital options and cost.

He said, "We only applied to the Children's Life Fund, but we haven't heard any news about the application since."

On January 19 Newsday tried to contact the Children's Life Fund Authority for an update on Triston's application but was told on January 20 that applicant information and status are confidential.

CEO of the authority Corrine Brown said the application process begins with a signed application from parents/guardians accompanied by a medical report from a local specialist managing the child's case. The authority then seeks an overseas hospital to carry out the required procedure. A letter of acceptance including the cost must be received from the institution.

Brown said a case costing is done based on fees provided by the overseas hospital, air transport and incidentals like meals and accomodation is prepared. She said air travel has to be sourced and in some cases an air ambulance may be necessary.

Only then will the completed case be forwarded to the board of managment for consideration.

She pintedout that the authority's access to institutions had been reduced as a result of covid19.

Triston will turn 14 on February 7. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017, when he was eight. The family thought he had beaten the disease when he went into remission three years ago. It has since returned.

Triston was readmitted to the EWMSC in November and doctors told his mother, Natalie Joseph, chemotherapy would not be enough to put him into remission again.

The Just Because Foundation – an NGO that assists families whose children are fighting cancer – has been working with Triston since his diagnosis in 2017. One of its founders, Chevaughn Joseph (no relation), said Triston’s situation was urgent because of his condition.

Anyone wishing to contribute can contact the family at 362-9915 or 741-7627. People can also visit the FundMe TnT page or deposit to Republic Bank account 440111831732.