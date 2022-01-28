Hayden Mitchell, Jermille Danclar reappointed to ITF committees

TENNIS Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TennisTT) president Hayden Mitchell and former secretary Jermille Danclar have been reappointed to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) beach tennis committee and seniors committee respectively.

The pair was reappointed for a second term at ITF’s recent elections and will serve for the next two years.

Mitchell and Danclar were among over 200 representatives from 67 nations appointed to serve on a range of ITF committees, commissions and taskforces, which assist the global federation in decision making across key areas of the sport.

A statement issued by TennisTT on Monday said, “The reappointment of TennisTT representatives to these committees is an indication of the endorsement of management of national tennis affairs as well as confidence in the potential of representatives to add value to ITF processes.

“These reappointments augur well for tennis development within TT and the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) regions.”

Meanwhile, Danclar, will soon graduate from the Russian International Olympic University with a Master of Sport Administration this year. Danclar was the recipient of an ITF scholarship to pursue this course of study.

Another TennisTT statement added, “TennisTT looks forward to the completion of Danclar’s course of study and working with him for continued development of the sport locally.”