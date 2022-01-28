England captain Eoin Morgan out T20I series against WI

England captain Eoin Morgan - (AP PHOTO)

ENGLAND men’s cricket captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the T20 International series against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury.

A statement issued by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) communications manager Matt Somerford on Thursday said Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

“Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour,” the ECB statement read.

In the first two matches, Morgan scored 17 and 13 respectively with the bat.

West Indies currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

The fourth T20I bowls off at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday and the final match, at the same venue, on Sunday.