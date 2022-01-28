Cricket West Indies denies rift in T20 squad

Ricky Skerritt -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) is satisfied that there is no rift within the West Indies camp after rumours circulated on Thursday.

A WhatsApp voicenote from a media personality in the Caribbean said West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard and newcomer to the team Odean Smith don’t get along.

Smith was omitted from the West Indies starting XI against England in the third T20 International at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Wednesday.

A CWI media release on Thursday, said, “CWI is aware that earlier today (Thursday), voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies senior men’s team. Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the team captain and any member of the West Indies team.”

CWI president Ricky Skerritt is upset that rumours of a feud within the camp is taking away from the team’s strong performances in the five-match T20 series against England.

He said, “I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory. This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the captain and to derail the team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I series should not be tolerated or encouraged.”

News also circulated that a CWI meeting was scheduled for Friday with officials of the West Indies Players Association.

With regards to the meeting, a CWI official said on Thursday, “That’s not true, that meeting it’s not true, it’s just rumours.”

The official added, “We heard about the rumours and that is emanating from (a past CWI president and an ex-CWI presidential candidate). As far as I know, Cricket West Indies didn’t advise us about any meeting.”

The official confirmed on Friday no meeting was held.

West Indies lead England 2-1 in the series at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The fourth and fifth matches will be played at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday. First ball is 4 pm TT time.