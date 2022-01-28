Autopsy on actress Vanna Vee set for Monday

FOUND DEAD: Performing artiste Vanna Girod, 30, who was found dead on a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago on Wednesday morning, a day after she was reported missing by her family. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

The autopsy on actress Vanna Girod (whose stage name was Vanna Vee) is scheduled for January 31.

A relative, speaking with the Newsday, was unable to say whether it will be done in Tobago or if the body will be transferred to Trinidad.

Girod was reported missing by relatives on Tuesday. Police reports said she went for a walk in Arnos Vale on Tuesday morning.

Girod, 30, lived at Butu Road, Valsayn South.

On Wednesday morning her body was found on a beach in Arnos Vale.