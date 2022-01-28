A welcome return of sport events

THE EDITOR: The announced resumption of sports events came as welcome news indeed. The Central Football Association (CFA) advises all concerned to follow the requirements as published. By previous correspondence, we requested that all participants of associated clubs to be duly vaccinated – players, officials, supporters.

In anticipation of the likely commencement of football, we encourage the public to be ready by observing the conditions necessary for their participation. We care for our spectators for whom we promote our events. Our youth players were likely informed to seek vaccination.

One prospective official for an advertised post at national level was withdrawn due to being unvaccinated. We have made it clear that we are in full support of vaccinations.

We do welcome the prospects of playing once more and ask for full adherence by all so as to avoid disobedience and even withdrawal of this somewhat return to normalcy. We have played our part as was necessary. Let us ensure full compliance as needed.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

general secretary, CFA