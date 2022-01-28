14 deaths, 768 new covid19 cases

There are now 19,034 active covid19 cases and the Ministry of Health reported another 14 deaths and 768 new cases on Friday.

In its 4 pm update, it said 504 patients are in hospital and step-down facilities. The number of people who have died of covid19 is now 3,372.

The update said of the 14 deaths, six had multiple comorbidities, four has one, and four has no known medical conditions.

The update said 2,754 of the patients who have died were not fully vaccinated and 203 were, with 390 deaths before May 24, when the first group of to recive vaccines became fully vaccinated.

The update said 15.5 per cent of hospitalised patients are fully vaccinated and 84.5 per cent are not.

It said 49.2 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, with 688,611 people fully vaccinated and 711,389 who are not. It said 108,760 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 48 people have been discharged from public health facilities and there are 335 recovered community cases.

The samples take reflect data collected between January 21 and 27.