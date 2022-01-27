Spinner Bryan Charles stars in Red Force trial

OFF spinner Bryan Charles has been the star during the first two days of a TT Red Force trial match at Gilbert Park in Couva.

On Tuesday’s opening day, the Joshua Da Silva XI were dismissed for 145 in their first innings.

Keagan Simmons struck 57 and Jason Mohammed pitched in with 25. Charles was the chief destroyer grabbing 5/32 and leg spinner Imran Khan took 3/44.

The Imran Khan XI earned a lead of 115 runs on first innings after scoring 260. Daniel Williams (57) and Tion Webster (51) both struck half centuries and Isaiah Rajah hit 37.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre snatched 3/51 and fellow spinners Mohammed and Kerwyn Sirju took 2/39 and 2/42 respectively.

The Da Silva XI closed day two on Wednesday 95/4 in their second innings, still trailing by 20 runs.

Charles has 2/24 so far and Mohammed made 31 for the Da Silva XI.

SUMMARISED SCORES

DA SILVA XI 145 – Keagan Simmons 57, Jason Mohammed 25; Bryan Charles 5/32, Imran Khan 3/44 and 95/4 – J Mohammed 31; Charles 2/24) vs KHAN XI 260 – Daniel Williams 57, Tion Webster 51, Isaiah Rajah 37; Khary Pierre 3/51, J Mohammed 2/39, Kerwyn Sirju 2/42.