Siparia man held trying to get loan with fake job letter

Stock photo source: Pixabay

A 34-year-old Siparia man is expected to be charged for trying to obtain money by false pretences after he tried to get a bank loan using a fake job letter.

Police said the man went to Republic Bank, Mayaro, at around 9 am on Tuesday and applied for a loan of $50,000.

During the interview with a loans officer and bank supervisor, the man submitted several documents, including a job letter purportedly from Amplia Communications, El Socorro.

While they were verifying his employment, the human resources manager of Amplia told them the job letter was fake.

A report was made and police from the Mayaro CID went to the bank and arrested the man.

Police interviewed him and other witnesses on Wednesday.