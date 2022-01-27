Siparia man held trying to get loan with fake job letter
A 34-year-old Siparia man is expected to be charged for trying to obtain money by false pretences after he tried to get a bank loan using a fake job letter.
Police said the man went to Republic Bank, Mayaro, at around 9 am on Tuesday and applied for a loan of $50,000.
During the interview with a loans officer and bank supervisor, the man submitted several documents, including a job letter purportedly from Amplia Communications, El Socorro.
While they were verifying his employment, the human resources manager of Amplia told them the job letter was fake.
A report was made and police from the Mayaro CID went to the bank and arrested the man.
Police interviewed him and other witnesses on Wednesday.
Comments
"Siparia man held trying to get loan with fake job letter"