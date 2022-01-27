Powell hits 107 as Windies take 2-1 series lead

Rovman Powell of West Indies hits 6 during the 3rd T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Wednesday. - (CWI MEDIA)

WEST Indies grabbed a 2-1 lead against England in the five-match T20 series with a 20-run win in the third match at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Wednesday.

Batting first, West Indies scored a massive 224/5 in 20 overs with Rovman Powell leading the way with a century.

West Indies were 48/2 in the sixth over after openers Brandon King (ten) and Shai Hope (four) were dismissed.

Powell and Nicholas Pooran then combined to add 122 runs for the third wicket with impressive stroke play.

Pooran fell in the 17th over for 70 with the score on 170. He faced 43 balls and struck four fours and five sixes.

Powell continued to pummel the England bowlers bringing up his century. The right-hander, playing his first match of the series, cracked four fours and ten sixes in his innings of 107 in 53 deliveries.

Leg spinner Adil Rashid was the best bowler for England with 1/25 in four overs.

In reply, England were 79/1 in the eighth over with Tom Banton keeping the visitors in the contest.

After James Vince (16), Moeen Ali (duck) and Liam Livingstone (11) all fell cheaply, Windies captain Kieron Pollard got rid of Banton for 73.

Banton’s knock came off 39 balls, an innings which included three fours and six sixes.

Phil Salt tried to keep England in the match, but wickets fell around him which stymied the flow of runs.

Salt was the ninth batsman dismissed as England closed on 204/9 in 20 overs. Salt struck 57 off 24 balls which included three fours and five sixes.

Medium pacer Romario Shepherd was expensive, but took 3/59 in four overs.

Pollard ended with 2/31 in four overs and Sheldon Cottrell was economical with 1/28 in four overs.

The fourth T20 will be played on Saturday at 4 pm at Kensington Oval.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 224/5 (20 overs) - Rovman Powell 107, Nicholas Pooran 70; Adil Rashid 1/25 vs ENGLAND 204/9 (20 overs) – Tom Banton 73, Phil Salt 57; Romario Shepherd 3/59, Kieron Pollard 2/31, Sheldon Cottrell 1/28. West Indies won by 20 runs