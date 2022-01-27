PoS South MP Keith Scotland ‘challenges’ Swappi to boxing match

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales (left) chats with Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland during a tour of Lavantille and Sea Lots, on Tuesday. - Sureash Cholai

PORT of Spain South MP Keith Scotland is supporting the Sea Lots boxing community and jokingly said he will challenge entertainer Marvin “Swappi” Davis to a fight.

Over the last few months, videos of boxing matches in Sea Lots and around the country have been circulating on social media.

The Sea Lots boxing community is aiming to bring communities together and promote peace.

Davis is scheduled to fight fellow entertainer Anthony “Squeezy Rankin” La Fleur. The fight, tentatively set for February 26, will also feature entertainers Umi Marcano and Kerry John in the opening bout.

Sunday’s announcement by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development would have given the Sea Lots boxing community hope that their event will be approved.

The sport ministry’s safe zone return to play proposal has been approved which will allow more sporting events to be held during the covid19 pandemic.

The sport ministry release said, “National governing bodies and sport serving bodies will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, at specific sporting facilities.

“Approval has also been granted for fully vaccinated spectators to attend events at 50 per cent facility capacity for outdoor events, and 25 per cent facility capacity for indoor events subject to guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Health.”

The new regulations took effect from Monday.

Scotland along with others, including Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, visited Sea Lots on Tuesday to get an update on projects in the community.

Scotland said he wants all covid19 regulations followed during the planned celebrity boxing event and jokingly said he may challenge Swappi to a fight.

“I want structured boxing,” Scotland said. “I want things done within covid regulations, but it is a way to channel the energy of the people…Swappi wants nothing with me alright. I will deal with him.

“We doing it properly and we are putting the lights and the first match I will deal with Swappi.”

Scotland continued to be playful, saying Gonzales may enter the ring.

“My representative will be Minister Gonzales. He will be representing me at the bout. I will be in his corner.”

Gonzales was also on the walkabout.

Later in the day Scotland hinted to Newsday that there is a chance he may put on the gloves. “I have not confirmed or denied that it was serious. When I speak to Swappi we will organize.”

Plans are in place to refurbish the Sea Lots Community Centre and the community’s basketball court.

Davis is elated that Scotland is throwing his support behind the initiative.

“I am happy to know that Keith Scotland and others are getting involved. It shows that the boxing is taking off on some good roots and on some good grounds and making some nice headway.”

Davis is looking forward to everyone’s input and anticipates the involvement of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

He said with the help of social media and the media the boxing is getting attention, but more support is welcomed.

We could really do with some extra hands on this wheel now to make this a tremendous success and in the coming days we would like to see some more interest in terms of helping sponsor the fighters.”

Davis has goals of having regular bouts involving celebrities in TT.