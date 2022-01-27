England advance to Under-19 World Cup semis

West Indies U19 captain Matthew Nandu bats during the ICC U19 World Cup match against Papa New Guinea, on Wednesday, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. - SUREASH CHOLAI

ENGLAND advanced to the semifinals with a victory over South Africa in the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, on Wednesday.

South Africa endured a slow start having won the toss and choosing to bat, their first boundary came off the final ball of the fourth over, before Joshua Boyden dismissed Valentine Kitime off the next delivery.

Boyden would claim his 12th wicket of the tournament to send the other opener Ethan-John Cunningham back to the hutch and reduce South Africa to 21/2.

Dewald Brevis and Gerhardus Maree combined to steady the South African ship, adding 55 runs to the total before Jacob Bethell dismissed Maree as he played and missed.

Brevis remained a familiar stronghold for South Africa as he brought up his fourth 50-plus score in a row eventually falling just short of a century on 97.

His dismissal brought about a batting collapse for South Africa as three wickets fell for one run as the batters went in search of boundaries, but only found the grateful hands of fielders with Rehan Ahmed claiming figures of 4/48.

The final-wicket partnership of Matthew Boast and Asakhe Tsaka frustrated England adding 40 as South Africa ended on 209 all out.

Bethell came out all guns blazing in England’s chase, hitting the fourth fastest half-century in the history of the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, reaching 50 off just 20 balls, as the Young Lions went at over ten an over.

George Thomas was a delighted onlooker at the non-striker’s end only moving into double figures in the tenth over, before smacking a six to bring up England’s hundred.

South Africa finally struck as Bethell went for one heave too many but not before he had put on 88 from 42 deliveries to place England as overwhelming favourites.

That tag was backed up by good partnerships in the top order, before William Luxton came in at five to strike 47 not out from 41 balls and get England into the semifinals with a six.

Zimbabwe too good for Scotland in plate quarters

After seeing his opening partner Emmanuel Bawa fall for three runs, Matthew Welch added 32 runs for the second wicket alongside Panashe Taruvinga, with Taruvinga contributing just three runs before being dismissed by Jack Jarvis.

Welch then advanced past 50, as did Brian Bennett whose 54 off 58 balls helped Zimbabwe reach 155 in the 31st over.

Bennett was then forced to go, bowled leg before wicket by Lyle Robertson as he was replaced in the middle by another Bennett, David, who worked with Welch to move Zimbabwe closer to 200 before Welch fell for 78.

Jarvis then swung the game back in Scotland’s favour taking two wickets in two balls to reduce Zimbabwe to 221 for seven and remove the dangerous Rogan Wolhuter.

His hat-trick ball came in his next over and while he could not get the scalp of Tendekai Mataranyika he soon bowled Connor Mitchell to leave Zimbabwe reeling.

Alex Falao was the final wicket to fall as Zimbabwe ended on 248 all out, meaning Scotland would have to post their highest score of the tournament to win.

In reply, Scotland were restricted to 140 all out in 39 overs.

Zimbabwe won by 108 runs and advanced to the plate league semifinals.

Hosts on all-round fire in Papua New Guinea win

The home side were in blistering form as they took on Papua New Guinea in the final plate quarterfinal.

Shaqkere Parris and Matthew Nandu combined at the top of the order to add 155 runs before the first wicket fell, Parris caught behind off the bowling off Rasan Kevau.

Nandu kept scoring alongside Teddy Bishop before the latter fell for 15.

Captain Nandu would eventually bring up his hundred on the final ball of the 42nd over, sweeping for four to earn his first century of the tournament, the landmark coming from 112 balls.

Alongside Kevin Wickham, Nandu kept pushing the Windies’ total higher reaching 128 before a late fight back by Papua New Guinea (PNG) bowler Boio Ray.

West Indies eventually ended with an imposing 317/6.

Ray could not add to his heroics with the bat as he was bowled first ball by Nathan Edward and was soon joined in the dugout by Peter Karoho and captain Barnabas Maha as PNG slipped to 56/3.

Opener Christopher Kilapat then looked to dig in, but was eventually out having scored just five from 46 balls.

Not content with top scoring with the bat, Nandu then took two wickets in two balls as PNG’s hope of a win grew slimmer.

Aue Oru reached 27 not out to be PNG’s top scorer, but his 52-ball innings was in vain as Rasan Kevau was run out on seven to see his side fall 169 runs short of their target.

Thursday’s Fixtures

Super League

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua