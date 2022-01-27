Covid hits Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team in Chile

Trinidad and Tobago's Samantha Olton (22) defends as Chile's Francisca Tala (14) controls the ball during the Pan American Cup match, on Tuesday, in Santiago, Chile. TT lost 11-0. - via Pan American Hockey Federation

URUGUAY earned a 5-0 win, by default, over a covid-stricken Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, in the fifth place match, in the Pan American Cup women's hockey tournament at Santiago, Chile.

In a notice posted on the tournament's Twitter page, it read "According to 'tournament regulations FIH Outdoor Top Tier Competitions Appendix 16' and 'Appendix 16 - Pan American Cup Special Allowance' dated 19 January 2022, in order for a team to continue in a competition, they must have no more than three positive test results after the tournament starts.

"As the requirements of this regulation can no longer be met, the (TT-Uruguay) game has been cancelled.

"As according to 'Covid19 Scenario Planning Regarding Competition Progression – 2022 Pan American Cup', the result of the match will be recorded as 5-0 victory to Uruguay."

This result completed a disappointing campaign for the TT women's team, who had one victory from five outings – a 2-0 win over Peru in a Pool B fixture.

In their other Pool B matches, TT were hammered 16-0 by the United States and 13-0 by Canada. And, in a cross-over match on Tuesday, TT were spanked 11-0 by hosts Chile.