Covid hits Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team in Chile
URUGUAY earned a 5-0 win, by default, over a covid-stricken Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, in the fifth place match, in the Pan American Cup women's hockey tournament at Santiago, Chile.
In a notice posted on the tournament's Twitter page, it read "According to 'tournament regulations FIH Outdoor Top Tier Competitions Appendix 16' and 'Appendix 16 - Pan American Cup Special Allowance' dated 19 January 2022, in order for a team to continue in a competition, they must have no more than three positive test results after the tournament starts.
"As the requirements of this regulation can no longer be met, the (TT-Uruguay) game has been cancelled.
"As according to 'Covid19 Scenario Planning Regarding Competition Progression – 2022 Pan American Cup', the result of the match will be recorded as 5-0 victory to Uruguay."
This result completed a disappointing campaign for the TT women's team, who had one victory from five outings – a 2-0 win over Peru in a Pool B fixture.
In their other Pool B matches, TT were hammered 16-0 by the United States and 13-0 by Canada. And, in a cross-over match on Tuesday, TT were spanked 11-0 by hosts Chile.
