Climate change versus SIDS

Climate change is an issue that impacts the entire globe. But Small Island Developing States (SIDS), like Trinidad and Tobago and other Caribbean countries, are especially vulnerable to its effects.

But what makes SIDS more vulnerable than other countries to the varying effects of climate change?

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) SIDS background-paper ­­– Vulnerability and Adaptation to Climate Change in Small Island Developing States –, SIDS are located mainly in tropical and sub-tropical oceans.

"Their climate is influenced strongly by ocean-atmosphere interactions which often manifest themselves in extreme weather events such as hurricanes and cyclones. These events are associated with storm surges, coral bleaching, inundation of land, and erosion (with resulting high-cost damages to socio-economic and cultural infrastructure)."

The paper noted in the Pacific islands region for example cyclones accounted for 76 per cent of the reported disasters from 1950 to 2004; with the average costs relating to damage caused per cyclone standing at US$75.7 million in real 2004 value. Closer to home, the 2004 Caribbean hurricane season alone caused damage estimated at US$2.2 billion in only four countries: the Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

According to Climate Change and Small Island Developing States Annual Review of Environment and Resources (October 2020), SIDS have long been recognised as being particularly at risk to climate change. They are described as being on the “frontlines of climate change,” as “hot spots of climate change,” or as being “canaries in the coalmine”.

And as the proverbial squeaky wheel gets the grease, these nations have been quite active in calling attention to their high vulnerability to climate change and have played a leading role in advocating for stronger ambition to limit global warming through the UNFCCC.

Internationally, SIDS are identified as a group of 38 United Nations Member States and 20 Non-UN Member/Associate Members that are located in three regions: the Caribbean; the Pacific; and the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and South China Seas and are home to approximately 65 million people.

And for these 65 million people climate changes can have ramifications for their nation's economies. The UN noted in the 2016 International Union for Conservation of Nature report the industries of fisheries, aquaculture, coastal risk management, health and coastal tourism were at threat, and this threat is particularly acute for SIDS.

"We are still highly dependent on marine resources for food and income and need vibrant ocean habitats for our tourism businesses. We are also vulnerable to rising sea levels driven by global warming, which not only threaten our coastal infrastructure, but could also render our islands uninhabitable if left unchecked."

So rather than some nebulous threat, climate change can have devastating impacts on SIDS, from less food being grown to crippling the tourism economy or, in the worst-case scenario, making the island unfit to live on.

For more information on the impact of climate change on the Caribbean and Trinidad and Tobago and what measures can be taken to help protect SIDS you can click here.