Caroni boat tour operators grateful for extended hours

File photo: Visitors watching a flock of Scarlet Ibis returning to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary mangrove swamp. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Boat tour operators welcome the time extension for tours at the Caroni Swamp. They have been seeking an extension to accommodate evening tours since January 17.

At Wednesday's covid19 virtual media briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced the extension of time for public beach access.

Deyalsingh said, "After talks with the THA Chief Secretary a decision was made to open beaches from 5 am-6 pm, including reef tours and swamp tours, at 50 per cent capacity.”

The revised hours will take effect on January 31.

Speaking with Newsday, operations manager of Nanan's Caroni Bird Swamp Tours Allester Nanan said the company is grateful for the extension.

He thanked the Ministry of Health, Minister Randall Mitchell and Carla Cupid of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Tourism Trinidad Ltd.

He said, "I am very happy with the speed they worked with to get us this time extension. We will be resuming our evening tours from Monday. We already have bookings."

Nanan said he is looking forward to carrying out the covid19 health protocols before tours take place.

On January 17, the Health Ministry said in a press release that tours were permitted at 50 per cent capacity from 5am-2pm.

Officials at the Tourism Ministry told Newsday the ministry is not responsible for the times set for beaches and tours. They said though the ministry advises and guides the Ministry of Health on behalf of tourism stakeholders, the decision comes from the Ministry of Health.

An official said the ministry was happy to be working on behalf of the tour operators to get an extension to accommodate evening tours at the swamp.