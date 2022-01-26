West Indies play Papua New Guinea in Under-19 World Cup

In this Jan 17 file photo, West Indies U19s huddle as they celebrate the wicket of Lyle Robertson of Scotland during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup match at Warner Park Sporting Complex, in Basseterre. - Photo courtesy ICC

WEST Indies will play Papua New Guinea in the plate quarterfinals of the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup at Diego Martin Sporting Complex from 9 am, on Wednesday.

Fully vaccinated fans can attend the match.

West Indies did not qualify for the Super League after finishing third in Group D. The regional youth team defeated Scotland, but lost to Australia and Sri Lanka.

In other matches on Wednesday, England will play South Africa in the Super League quarterfinals in Antigua. At the Queen’s Park Oval, Scotland will play Zimbabwe in a plate quarterfinal.

In plate quarterfinals on Tuesday, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ireland were victorious.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, UAE escaped with a one-wicket win over Uganda. Uganda were dismissed for 123 in 38.1 overs, before UAE scored 127/9 in 40.3 overs.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Ireland won by 94 runs.

Ireland posted 179 in 43.3 overs and then restricted Canada to 85 all out in 29.2 overs.