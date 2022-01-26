WASA workers protest outside St Joseph headquarters

In this August 5 2021 file photo, WASA workers protest outside the organisation's main office in St Joseph.

Employees of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) demand answers from their superiors over non-payment of outstanding sick leave benefits and other remunerations, accusing management to victimization.

The WASA employees were restricted from entering the compound at WASA Headquarters on Farm Road in St Joseph, however, employees found an alternative route and entered the compound, with a minor clash between WASA Estate Constables and the disgruntled WASA employees demanding their outstanding monies.

Video by Roger Jacob