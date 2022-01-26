Udecott: PoSGH central block construction still ongoing

Udecott chairman Noel Garcia at a press conference at the company's headquarters in Port of Spain on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

Chairman of the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (Udecott) Noel Garcia has denied claims of a work stoppage at the central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital, noting that work was still ongoing even after a letter threatening a pull-out of the project was sent from the main contractor.

During a media conference at Udecott's Sackville Street, Port of Spain, building on Tuesday, Garcia responded to claims from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who suggested a stoppage of construction at the central block could lead to over $300 million being wasted.

Moonilal made the remarks during the UNC's virtual report on Monday night, in which he also accused the government of forcefully trying to "tack on" a sub-contractor to the main contractor, the Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) through Udecott.

Referring to a letter from the SGC, which highlighted issues of delays, shipping issues and border closures, Moonilal accused the government of incompetence and suggested there was a "preferred local contractor" who was being considered for providing steel.

In his response Garcia rubbished the claims noting that the inclusion of any sub-contractor into works was not done with the project manager's (Udecott) involvement.

"Udecott categorically and emphatically denies that allegation.

"We see that allegation as mischief intended to sow discord and to bring the company into public odium and we ourselves are now contemplating what action we should take about this mischief.

"Certain elements of the work are ongoing as we speak, the question of the medical equipment is being actively pursued, steel for the project is on the high seas. In fact, just yesterday we received the shipping documents for the steel. Another shipment of steel is on it's way. So to make the allegation that this project has collapsed is the furthest thing from the truth."

Manager of Udecott's legal division Sasha Dabreau who was also present for the press conference also denied the allegations.

Citing clause 4.4 of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) yellow book, an international contract on building regulations and arrangements, she said at no point would Udecott come into contact with a sub-contractor to suggest any favouritism took place.

"This basically indicates that if the contractor saw it fit to engage or contract with subs it would have been the contractor's responsibility, the employer has no responsibility whatsoever in relation to that arrangement or those arrangements."

On the issue of money being lost in the event of a possible pull-out of the SCG from the project, Garcia said, thus far, the payment of fees has been done to match the work done.

"The $350 million that has been disbursed on this project so far are monies that has been certified by an independent engineer for works done, not works promised to be done, but for works done."

Garcia admitted that while a letter was issued from the SCG last November outlining several concerns and issues on supplies, they were expected to meet and decide a "way forward" by mid February.

Asked if the contract for the remaining work on the central block would be tendered to another contractor, Garcia said the procurement strategy was under "active consideration."

He said despite the problems outlined by SCG, the Udecott continued to maintain good relations with the company and was optimistic the relations were not strained.

"They (SCG) have walked away and have promised to come back and resolve some of the issues that are still outstanding. So to say it will affect our relationship going forward? No, we have had issues with almost every contractor and we resolved it and that is why you have this form of contract.

"That is the order of business. In fact, in the contract, it provides how we settle disputes so it's not something unusual and not because you have some issues you will say the project has collapsed (or) money is wasted, corruption abounds and make all kinds of statements that cannot be born out by facts."

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp, Moonilal sent a copy of the letter sent from SCG to Udecott and questioned whether the company abandoned it's role as managers of the project.

"Too much questions to answer.

"I hope they know that all this must be a part of their pre-action protocol letter. Also I would like to remind Mr Garcia that CEPEP tried to sue me before. Needless to say that that matter was withdrawn."

Contacted for comment, president of the T&T Contractor's Association Glenn Mahabirsingh said, "I read that on the newspaper I can't comment on that at all."

In May 13, 2019, the government signed a contract with the SCG for the construction of the central block for $1.1 billion.

At a signing ceremony for the contract at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns, the Prime Minister said the block was in need of repair after an earthquake the previous year.

At the press conference on Tuesday Garcia estimated works would be completed by the second quarter of 2024.